2 Pennsylvania gas stations busted for selling illegal THC and marijuana products, AG says

Three people are facing charges after authorities said they sold illegal THC and marijuana products at two gas stations in northcentral Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced on Friday that 45-year-old Majid Syed, the owner of two Fuel On gas stations and convenience stores in Cameron and Elk counties, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and dealing in proceeds of illegal activity after a long-term investigation.

Two employees at the Elk County store, 33-year-old Adnan Pillay and 64-year-old Haji Afzal, are facing the same charges, the attorney general's office said.

Authorities said the three knowingly sold the products, which were "pure marijuana" or had illegal levels of THC, over the counter. Investigators seized "numerous" products from the stores and more than $10,000 in cash, the attorney general's office said.

"Residents recognized these stores as scourges on their communities and called on law enforcement to act — we did, and these are the results," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a press release. "These illegal products, which included packaging designed to attract children, were sold every day out of these two store fronts. As of today, that illegal activity is over."

Syed, Pillay and Afzal surrendered for arraignment Friday morning, Sunday's office said. Bail was set at $100,000 unsecured for Syed, and $50,000 unsecured apiece for Pillay and Afzal.

The case was investigated by multiple agencies, including the North Central Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police and local police.