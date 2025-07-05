Pennsylvania Game Commission rescues young black bear after it was stuck in fiberglass container

The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently rescued a young black bear after it became stuck in a fiberglass container.

The bear was found on Wednesday in Larksville Borough, Luzerne County. A concerned resident called the Game Commission, and state game wardens, with the assistance of the Larksville Police Department, were deployed to assess the situation.

The bear was immobilized as crews worked quickly to remove the container. The bear was deemed perfectly healthy, weighing in at a little over 80 pounds.

Officials safely relocated the bear and released it on state game lands within the region.