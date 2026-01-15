Proposal would open Pennsylvania's firearms deer season before Thanksgiving

The Pennsylvania Game Commission board will consider opening the firearms deer season a week earlier.

The Game Commission said its board will consider two proposals about the start of the firearms season at its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24. The first proposal would open the season on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, while the second would maintain the current season structure, opening the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Pennsylvania Game Commission executive director Steve Smith said starting the season earlier would allow hunters to get out before Thanksgiving weekend, which is usually a busy time for families.

"This change would give hunters an earlier start and provide more opportunities for families, young hunters, and those who travel longer distances to enjoy opening weekend without competing with the Thanksgiving holiday," Smith said in a news release. "Opening the season earlier could improve access for hunters and continues the Board's focus on structuring seasons in ways that maximize participation."

If the firearms deer season started earlier, the firearms bear season would also start a week earlier, the Game Commission says. The early bear muzzleloader, archery and special firearms season would be shortened to a single weekend.

The board is also considering allowing Sunday hunting during the 2027 spring gobbler season. To offset the potential for an increased harvest, that proposal would cut the bag limit to one bird. It comes after a ban on Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania was lifted last year.

Public comment will be allowed on the second day of the meeting. Speakers can register on Jan. 24 at 7:45 a.m. in the headquarters lobby. The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube.