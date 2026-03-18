Why are electricity bills so high in Pennsylvania? An energy analyst explains.

Studies show nearly 25% of Pennsylvanians can't pay their power bills at least once a year. But an energy think tank says residents shouldn't expect those bills to come down anytime soon.

Pennsylvania is the home of the American oil industry. The state has seemingly inexhaustible coal resources and abundant natural gas. So, why do those in the Keystone State pay so much?

"There are a variety of reasons, but chief among them is that Pennsylvania and the broader region doesn't have a diversified supply mix," explained Francesca Hsie, an energy analyst with Third Way, an energy think tank based in Washington, D.C.

"You want a diversified mix of resources that includes natural gas and includes clean energy," Hsie added.

Hsie says Pennsylvania has been slow to embrace alternative energy sources like solar and wind, and more natural gas-powered plants.

"They're used to a certain way of operating," Hsie said, adding that, "They can't get the projects connected."

How to cut electricity costs

To cut costs, rid your house of "vampires," or things that consume electricity when not in use, like microwaves, coffee makers, your computer and printer and phone chargers. Unplug them and turn them off.

Hsie says LED bulbs can cut energy usage by 60 percent. If you seal air leaks, you can save up to 40%. When it's time for a new appliance, a new energy-efficient model can reduce energy usage by 35%.

And according to Hsie, unless there's a change in how Pennsylvania gets energy, get ready to pay more and more.

"You need a new generation online as fast as possible," Hsie said. "You need to pick resources that can be quickly deployed and are the least cost. That is what will bring down prices over the long term. If you do not make those changes today, then prices are only going to continue going up."