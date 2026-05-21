Pennsylvanians' electric bills to increase on June 1

As the weather gets warmer outside, we're about to put a greater load on the electric grid, and that means higher costs. Higher electric prices will go into effect on June 1 in Pennsylvania, but there are some steps you can take to reduce your usage.

Nils Hagen-Frederiksen with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said this part of your electric bill is driven by how much you use and the market, which resets twice a year.

"In most respects, it's very similar to what we're seeing with the price for every other form of energy, whether it's gasoline or diesel fuel or propane," Hagen-Frederiksen said.

It will vary based on your utility supplier, service territory and how close you are to electric generators.

For West Penn Power, the average customer will see an increase of $11.28 on their monthly bill. For Duquesne Light, it will be about $2.27. PECO customers will see the price of their electricity increase by 4.97%, and PPL customers will see a price increase of 1.5%.

What can make or break the bank depends on Mother Nature. Will she give us another season of heat waves or some milder temps? Since we don't know that answer, now's the time to think about what you can do to reduce your usage before that larger bill arrives.

"Closing blinds on the sunny side of the house, moving your activity to the shady side of the house," Hagen-Frederiksen said.

Hagen-Frederiksen said to try to limit the use of appliances that generate heat inside, like ovens, stoves, washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers, to cooler times of the day.

Also, you can use fans instead of, or in addition to, AC.

"Moving air from a fan can feel up to four degrees cooler than stationary air," Hagen-Frederiksen said.

You should also make sure your HVAC system is in good order and think about not cooling the rooms you're not in all the time. Then, there's your thermostat.

"A one-degree change on your thermostat can change your electric usage over a month by as much as 3%," Hagen-Frederiksen said.

Even remembering to turn your lights off when you leave the room or cooking your meals on a grill outside all can make a difference.

"If you take those steps now, well, the likelihood is you're going to use less energy over the course of the summer," Hagen-Frederiksen said.

If you're still struggling, you're encouraged to reach out to your utility company to look into affordability programs — the earlier the better to reduce any stress.