Pennsylvania's education secretary to resign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Another top official in the Wolf administration is resigning.

Education Secretary Noe Ortega is resigning on April 29, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday. Wolf intends to name his chief deputy of staff Eric Hagarty as acting secretary.

Wolf called Ortega a "dedicated advocate for all students" and thanked him for serving the commonwealth.

"He led the department through unprecedented times, ensuring a safe return to in-person learning and providing access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines," Wolf said in a news release. "His successful efforts to diversify our educator workforce and improve opportunities for students to obtain postsecondary education opportunities will undoubtedly continue to impact our learners for years to come," Wolf said.

Ortega's replacement Hagarty is currently responsible for implementing Wolf's education-related priorities and policies.

Ortega said leading the Pennsylvania Department of Education was "a tremendous honor."

On Monday, Wolf announced his acting health secretary would also be resigning. The Wolf administration didn't give reasons for either resignation.