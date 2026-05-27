Pennsylvania detective indicted on child pornography charges

A Pennsylvania police detective was indicted on child pornography charges, federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Shippensburg Police Department detective Matthew S. Pleisse, 36, was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 6, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said. The case was unsealed after Pleisse's detention hearing on May 19. A judge ordered him to be detained pending trial.

The U.S. attorney's office said the indictment alleges that Pleisse used cryptocurrency to buy child pornography from the darknet. Authorities said Pleisse received, tried to receive and possessed child pornography several times between July 2024 and April 2025.

"Homeland Security Investigations remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting vulnerable children and holding offenders accountable," HSI Philadelphia Acting Special Agent in Charge Nathan Abel said in a news release. "The indictment alleges that Pleisse utilized cryptocurrency to purchase and possess child sexual abuse material, actions that are reprehensible and illegal. HSI will continue to pursue those who exploit children online and work tirelessly to bring them to justice."

The U.S. attorney's office said the case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to "combat the growing epidemic of child exploitation and abuse."