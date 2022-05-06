Pennsylvania Department of Health reports increase in COVID-19 vaccinations in April

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its COVID-19 data for the month of April today.

According to their data, more people got COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters last month.

More than 521,000 doses in all, including more than 10,000 doses for kids.

Last month, nearly 40,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported along with 403 deaths.

As of May 1, 651 patients are hospitalized with the virus.