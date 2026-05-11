A Pennsylvania couple celebrated 75 years of marriage. Their secret? Knowing who's the boss.

It was a celebration some 75 years in the making.

Over the weekend, James and Julia Ambrose of Ligonier Township celebrated their Diamond Anniversary together. The couple, now both in their 90s, says that they have never gone to bed angry and that is a big reason why they are still happily married.

In 1951, the Korean War was underway, Harry S. Truman was president, and "I Love Lucy" had just debuted nationally on CBS. But in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, another love story was just getting started — the love story of James Ambrose and Julia Graham.

"As I recall, you and a girlfriend used to go to town and just walk the streets," James Ambrose joked.

"Oh baloney," said Julia Ambrose with a laugh. "We were at the youth center, and we would go uptown and walk around the diamond. And him and his buddy apparently were there looking for pretty girls and they kind of got our attention."

"What was the first thing you noticed about her?" asked KDKA's Chris DeRose.

"I guess her appearance," James Ambrose said with a smile. "Pretty shapely."

"He was a handsome young man," Julia Ambrose recalled of her spouse. "Sitting there in his car, holding a pipe in his mouth. Oh, he really looked neat."

Not long after meeting, James and Julia Ambrose got married. And over the next 75 years, their family, and their love, just kept growing.

Together, they raised two sons and two daughters, and today, the Ambrose family includes 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and now, two great-great-grandchildren.

Their oldest daughter, Joanne Ambrose, says her parents built more than a marriage — they built a family everyone loves being part of.

"I am so proud," said Joanne Ambrose. "When I talk to my friends and I am able to say both my parents are still here with me, they are both mobile, they live by themselves. It is a great family. We never fight; that's one thing about our family. I don't think we have ever had a family squabble where we didn't talk to each other."

So, what is the key to a successful marriage? James says it is probably the fact that he is not the boss in the house, and he knows it.

"When did you learn this fact, that you were not the boss?" asked Chris DeRose.

"I'd like to know that too," Julia Ambrose said with a laugh.

"I think that time the preacher had me say, 'I do,'" James Ambrose said with a smile.

So, after 75 years together, maybe the secret is simple: laughter, love, and apparently knowing who's really in charge.