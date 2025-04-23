Several towns in a Pennsylvania county are offering a $5K cash incentive to move there

Several small towns in western Pennsylvania are offering a cash incentive to try and get people to move into the area and call Mercer County home.

Hermitage, Greenville, and Sharon are all offering several thousands of dollars in cash to make moving there easy, affordable, and rewarding -- and there also could be additional incentives.

Through an online relocation marketplace called "Make My Move," settling into Hermitage means a $5,000 cash incentive right off the top.

It could also mean a free six-month gym membership, a lifetime membership to an area golf course, a family season pass to the local pool, free summer camp for kids, and more free things like restaurant gift cards and passes to the area's family fun center. The offer has a total value worth $7,400.

The offer comes with a bit of a trade-off, however.

First, people have to apply in order to get all of the incentives -- and not everyone is picked.

Applicants have to work remotely and must be moving to the area from over 100 miles away and will have to commit to staying in one of the three locations in Mercer County for over two years.

CBS affiliate WKBN out of Youngstown spoke to the economic development corporation in Mercer County, who said the program has already gotten around 100 applications and two families have already made the commitment to move to the area from New Jersey and from Arizona.