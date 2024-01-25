Some Pittsburgh-area colleges offer cash off tuition to visit campuses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's a new technique to attract students to a particular college: a four-figure scholarship just to visit campus.

As KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano explains, some local private colleges are upping the incentives to get students to check out their schools.

It's a highly competitive market – attracting high school students to attend colleges – and getting students physically on campus is the first step.

"A student who visits campus is 60 percent more likely on average to apply to a school," says Marlin Collingwood, vice president of enrollment management at Point Park University.

However, this online generation of students is often content with a video or social media visit to a campus. That's just not the same, say enrollment experts.

"It is really difficult to convince that student, 'Don't just look at us on YouTube. Come here. Meet us,'" says Tracey Sheetz, vice president of enrollment at Washington Jefferson College.

Some schools are trying a new approach: cash to visit. schools like La Roche University are now offering a special scholarship or what some call a "visit grant."

"Anyone who visits campus between now and Feb. 23 has the opportunity to receive a $1,000 visit grant that goes towards their tuition if they enroll at La Roche University," says Chip Weisgerber, vice president of enrollment management at La Roche.

St. Vincent College is doing the same, although at a smaller level. It offers $250 to visit but with something extra.

"In addition, if they come to one of our open houses, they also get a gift card, a voucher to our bookstore," says Simon Stuchlik, St. Vincent's director of marketing.

Upping the ante is Point Park University, using more dollars than ever to entice students to visit its Downtown campus.

"Any student who visits our campus, junior or senior in high school, if they attend Point Park after that, they're eligible for a $4,000 scholarship," says Collingwood.

Washington & Jefferson College offers $1,000, but it's renewable every year the student is in attendance, which adds up to $4,000.

All four officials say the incentives work.

"We invest in that grant because it helps the student to make up their mind," notes Sheetz.

These are not the only schools with such grants to visit, so check out others before you step on campus.