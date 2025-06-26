15 people charged in "Operation Dirty Paper" investigation into Pennsylvania chop shop

More than 10 people were charged in connection with an investigation targeting a chop shop operation in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

In a news release on Thursday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said 15 people and two businesses in Lebanon County were charged after "Operation Dirty Paper," an investigation into the chop shop operation that involved vehicle title washing, fraudulent vehicle inspections and identity theft.

Results of "Operation Dirty Paper"

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said the investigation surrounded two "collaborating criminal enterprises."

The attorney general said Angel Vidal had a chop shop at his home in Lebanon that profited by stealing rented vehicles, dismantling and restickering the stolen vehicles, which were sold below market values across Pennsylvania and other states.

Authorities said El Fuerte Auto Sales and El Fuerte Tire & Auto, both in Lebanon, were run by defendants Yonathan Peguero-Rodriguez and Johandeiry Bonilla. The two businesses are accused of aiding the operation by conducting improper vehicle inspections, falsifying inspection records and more.

According to the press release, investigators said the "criminal organizations profited well over half a million dollars. The press release added that "many" Pennsylvanians had their identities stolen, unknowingly bought vehicles from a chop shop or encountered vehicles on the road that were not properly inspected.

"This complex scheme involved many different types of criminal behavior that directly victimized Pennsylvanians, or put drivers and passengers at risk by being in the path of vehicles that may have been unsafe," Sunday said in the news release.

The 15 individuals and the two businesses are facing a list of charges, including corrupt organizations, insurance fraud, bank fraud, identity theft, and forgery.

Vidal is currently in the Northampton County Prison for similar alleged conduct, the AG said.

"This operation undermined the public's trust in a system that's meant to keep our roads safe, as well as our faith in honest automotive businesses," Capt. James Reinhard, director of the Special Investigations Division in the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, said in the news release.