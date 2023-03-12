Pennsylvania celebrates Charter Day
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy birthday, Pennsylvania.
March 12 marks the commonwealth's 342nd birthday. On this day in 1681, England's King Charles II granted William Penn the charter to create Pennsylvania.
To mark the occasion, several museums are offering free admission and special programs throughout the weekend.
This includes the Fort Pitt Museum and Bushy Run Battlefield.
