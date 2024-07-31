Pennsylvanians with canceled or delayed flights can submit complaints to the state with a new form

Why security wait times have been so long at Pittsburgh International Airport

Why security wait times have been so long at Pittsburgh International Airport

Why security wait times have been so long at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As more people are becoming frustrated with air travel during a busy summer season, the Pennsylvania attorney general's office says passengers with canceled or delayed flights can now submit complaints through a new form.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said the new form on its website is in response to an uptick in consumer complaints around air travel.

Both Pennsylvania residents and those who faced airline issues in Pennsylvania are able to submit a complaint, the attorney general's office said.

The new form comes amid a surge in summer travel. The Transportation Security Administration said the Pittsburgh International Airport has seen a significant spike in travelers this summer, recording 15 days where they screened more than 18,000 passengers, up by 5,000 to 6,000 compared to peak days last year.

"It is no longer a secret that Pennsylvanians and consumers across the country are finding less and less convenience when traveling by air," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a news release. "This form makes it easier for travelers who encounter problems to file a complaint, and is part of an ongoing initiative with federal partners to hold airlines and agents accountable when they mistreat consumers."

To file a complaint, you'll need your ticket number, flight itinerary, flight date, ticket purchase date, ticket price and form of payment. The form also requires information about the issue, which the attorney general's office said is useful when reviewing and resolving complaints.

The form was created after a memorandum of understanding between the Office of Attorney General and U.S. Department of Transportation, which outlines how the agencies will work together to review complaints and identify violations of federal aviation consumer protection requirements.

Tens of thousands of consumers file air travel service complaints with the Department of Transportation every year. The department is expected to launch a modernized system for handling those complaints later this year.