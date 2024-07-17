"Career drug dealer" from Pennsylvania whose fentanyl led to death of 5-year-old girl sentenced to prison

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A "career drug dealer" from Western Pennsylvania whose fentanyl supply led to the death of a 5-year-old girl was sentenced to prison time in connection with the incident, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said.

Albert Spicer, of Cambria County, will serve 13 to 30 years in prison for his latest drug-trafficking offense, which led to the death of 5-year-old Alaia Young in 2022. The attorney general's office said in a news release that the 36-year-old man was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver and other related charges.

Spicer had at least six previous drug-dealing convictions, the attorney general's office said. Cambria County Judge Norman A. Krumenacker said Spicer is a "career drug dealer" who sold fentanyl, which is causing "death and destruction in communities everywhere."

The 36-year-old Cambria County man was one of three people charged following Young's death. Authorities said Spiecer supplied fentanyl/heroin to the girl's mother. The 5-year-old girl ingested the drugs and fatally overdosed at home.

"This defendant is the stem that caused an unthinkable tragedy — the death of a purely innocent 5-year-old girl," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in Wednesday's news release. "His drug trafficking days have lasted long enough, and this sentence will ensure it will be many years before he can possibly pose another risk to society."

Volaura Askew, Young's mother, previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other related charges. She is currently in state prison.