Bills would ban transgender athletes from girls' sports and restrict graphic content in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Other states -- particularly red ones -- already regulate all three. But purple Pennsylvania takes a relatively hands-off approach, at the state level, toward restricting school content that some people consider obscene, what teachers cannot say and whether transgender girls can compete in girls' sports.

"It's the wild west Pennsylvania," said state Rep. Barb Gleim (R-Cumberland County).

That would change if three bills sponsored by Gleim become law.

One would allow parents to raise objections leading to the removal of graphic school materials, such as library books. Gleim cited two books -- "The Complete Idiot's Guide to Tantric Sex" and "Gender Queer" -- which have graphic images and descriptions of sexual acts and which have been allowed in Pennsylvania schools, typically high schools.

Gleim said she concedes some material might be art in one person's eyes but go too far in another, but she said the material she's talking about doesn't straddle the line.

"Even based off of federal law and the description of pornography, you would have to wonder if they are not corrupting our minors," Gleim said.

A second bill would prohibit "indoctrination" by public school teachers. Like other conservatives, Gleim is skeptical of critical race theory, or CRT. But she said she's not trying to stop teachers from discussing it. Rather, "they need to be saying, 'one theory is this, but the other theory is this,'" Gleim said.

A third bill -- similar to one first proposed last year -- would prohibit transgender girls from competing in girls' sports. Citing polls, she said a majority of people -- including some who are in favor of other protections for transgender people -- agree with her.

A majority. But not all.

"First and foremost, this is a bill that proposes a solution in search of a problem," said Elizabeth Randol, legislative director for ACLU Pennsylvania. Not many transgender girls are trying to compete in girls' sports, she said.

Still, "it's a very harmful bill in terms of singling out and punishing trans youth, in particular trans girls," Randol said. "Participating in sports, particularly when people are young, is part of being included in a community."

She said ACLU hasn't yet taken a position on the other bills but "traditionally takes a close look" at similar legislation.

"Pennsylvania legislators could best support children through policies that prevent discrimination against LGBTQ students and Black and brown students and ensure that they are affirmed, supported and protected from bias and harassment," the Educational Law Center, a left-leaning legal and advocacy organization, told CBS News in a statement. "It is disheartening to instead see legislation introduced aimed at preventing our schools from becoming inclusive places for all children."

