Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Goughnour introduces bill to allow premixed cocktails on tap

A new bill introduced to the Pennsylvania legislature could soon make it easier for bars and restaurants to serve cocktails.

State Rep. Dan Goughnour (D-Allegheny) has introduced legislation that would allow businesses with liquor licenses to store premixed cocktails on tap.

Current law prohibits licensees from storing premixed cocktails for more than 24 hours due to health and safety standards.

However, a new product stores these ingredients safely in kegs, which can be kept on tap, and only requires the addition of alcohol by the licensee, per a media release from the House Democratic Communications Office.

"These products have become popular across the nation and can safely hold ingredients for an extended period of time," Goughnour said. "Adopting these new innovations would allow Pennsylvania businesses, from our world-class sports venues to our local taverns, to stay competitive in the alcohol industry."

House Bill 1702 would create a legal definition for these products and allow them to be sold to Pennsylvania consumers. Under current law, they are not available in the Commonwealth because they must be discarded within 24 hours, even with a longer and safer shelf life.

Rep. Goughnour's bill also touts other advantages, including consistent alcohol content in each drink and improved sanitation compared to hand-poured beverages. The legislation would also help businesses by simplifying tasks like training new employees to serve drinks.

Thirty-six other states, including all states that border Pennsylvania except Delaware, currently permit premixed cocktail kegs, the media release added.

Goughnour's bill has been approved by the House Liquor Control Committee and is now under consideration in the Rules Committee.