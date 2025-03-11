New Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday says he's determined "to keep people safe"

In newly elected state Attorney General Dave Sunday's first interview in western Pennsylvania, he laid out the plans he's hoping to do for Pittsburgh and beyond.

From York, Pennsylvania, Dave Sunday is a Navy veteran, former prosecutor and a firm believer in collaboration and teamwork.

"We've done a lot. I mean, to be honest, we hit the ground running on day one," said Sunday.

Just shy of two months in office, Sunday has his sights on public safety in Pennsylvania.

"One of the reasons I ran for AG was because of my belief that we have to have increased access to behavioral health services, that keeps families together, it decreases crime," Sunday said.

Homelessness is a concern statewide, he says.

"I hear it everywhere I go," Sunday said.

He says he wants to tackle homelessness as well as mental health issues and their role in crime.

"The reality is we can't solve all of the homelessness in the world. That's just not a real thing. But what we can do is identify ways that we can help," he said.

He says he's an Abraham Lincoln fan and believes in the 16th president's team of rivals concept. He says it's a concept about working together, even if you have different opinions. And it's something he's doing right now as he's a Republican attorney general working with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"There are things I believe that the governor and I may not agree upon. At the end of the day, our job is about the citizens and it's not about me personally," Sunday said.

And although Sunday has only been in office for seven weeks, he says he takes it very seriously and is determined to remain focused "to keep people safe every single day," because that's what he says the people in Pennsylvania elected him for.