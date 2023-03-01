Pennsylvania opens complaint hotline for reports after East Palestine train derailment

HARRISBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's top prosecutor is opening a hotline to take complaints from people impacted by the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry pledged action in response to Gov. Josh Shapiro's "criminal referral" from the Department of Environmental Protection after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed across the border.

Henry said in a press release that she's committed to Pennsylvanians' "constitutional right" to clean air and water.

"The derailment of this train, including multiple rail cars carrying hazardous materials, has the potential to impact Pennsylvania, as the site is less than one mile from the Pennsylvania border. I am thankful for the leadership of Governor Shapiro on this matter and I encourage impacted citizens to reach out to my Office to report concerns," Henry said.

Residents who might be experiencing a lasting impact from the derailment can call 724-858-4689, email derailment@attorneygeneral.gov or find a complaint form on the attorney general's office's website.

Officials continue to say the air and water are safe despite residents reporting symptoms like rashes, nausea and headaches. The Pennsylvania Department of Health opened a health resource center in Darlington Township where residents in Beaver and Lawrence counties can talk to public health experts and get treatment if they need it.

In Ohio, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency opened an office where people can sign up for air monitoring and cleaning services and ask officials other questions about the cleanup effort.