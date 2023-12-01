Pennsylvania approves Aliquippa's release from Act 47

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - After 35 long years, the City of Aliquippa has reason to celebrate.

Today, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania announced the approval of Aliquippa's exit from Act 47. That exit ends Aliquippa's status as a distressed municipality.

Act 47 gives financially distressed communities additional taxing powers and other tools to help them balance their budgets.

Aliquippa was designated distressed in 1987 and today, nearly 40 years later, Mayor Dwan Walker was overcome with emotion.

"Four-point-four miles, 192 roads, and 52 alleys, 9,453 people, and we have survived," Mayor Walker said. "We beat the steel mill when they counted us out. We're more than football. We're more than that."

Today's announcement made Aliquippa the 27th Pennsylvania municipality to recover from distressed status.