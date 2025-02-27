Watch CBS News
70,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers under mandatory water conservation order

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

About 70,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers in Allegheny, Washington and Beaver counties are under a mandatory water conservation order. 

Pennsylvania American Water says it needs to maintain water supply and pressure while it works to resolve an "unexpected electrical issue" at the Aldrich Water Treatment Plant. 

Customers in communities like Bethel Park, South Fayette, South Park, Hanover, Canonsburg, Washington, McDonald and Peters are asked to limit their water use, reducing it by 10% to 15% until further notice. A full list of communities can be found on Pennsylvania American Water's website.

The utility says customers can conserve water by running their dishwashers and laundry machines when they're full. Turning the tap off while brushing teeth or washing dishes can save water. Customers are also encouraged to check for leaks. 

Pennsylvania American Water says it's informing customers through its automated emergency notification system. 

"Our teams are working diligently to repair the electrical issue and restore normal operations as quickly as possible," the company said in a press release. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

