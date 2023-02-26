Watch CBS News
Penns Manor School District teachers to go on strike Monday

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CLYMER, Pa. (KDKA) - On Monday, teachers in the Penns Manor School District in Indiana County will go on strike. 

According to the district, the major stumbling blocks between the district and the teachers are healthcare and the early retirement incentive. 

Classes are canceled tomorrow and they will remain canceled until the strike is over. 

Monday at 6 p.m., the district will hold an informational meeting at the elementary school. 

The public is encouraged to attend. 

