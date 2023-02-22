Watch CBS News
Penns Manor Area School District teachers notify district of intent to strike

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CLYMER, Pa. (KDKA) - Teachers in the Penns Manor Area School District in Indiana County have notified the superintendent and the school board that they intend to strike. 

A negotiation meeting was held last night and an offer was rejected. 

The teachers have set the strike date for next Monday, February 27. 

First published on February 22, 2023 / 5:15 AM

