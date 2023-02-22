Penns Manor Area School District teachers notify district of intent to strike
CLYMER, Pa. (KDKA) - Teachers in the Penns Manor Area School District in Indiana County have notified the superintendent and the school board that they intend to strike.
A negotiation meeting was held last night and an offer was rejected.
The teachers have set the strike date for next Monday, February 27.
