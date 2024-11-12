PennDOT shares winter weather preparedness tips

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While we've recently had some unseasonably warm weather, winter will be here before we know it. PennDOT workers said they're prepared and want to ensure residents are ready when they get behind the wheel.

District 11 Safety Press Officer Yasmeen Manyisha said you should prep your vehicle, whether on your own or at an autobody shop.

"Before the season comes along, we want to make sure that everyone's checking their fluids, their lights, defrosters, windshield wipers, and tire pressure and tread as well," Manyisha said.

She also urges you to have an emergency kit. You can start with a store-bought one with jumper cables, a flashlight, batteries, and a first aid kit, and then add supplies like salt, a shovel, an extra pair of clothes, a blanket, and water.

"Enhance it to your specific needs and your family's specific needs," Manyisha said.

When it's time to hit the roads, most importantly, slow down, increase your following distance, and take the main roads that crews plow first.

Also, don't forget to clear your vehicle of ice and snow.

"It is the law that if snow or ice comes dislodged from your vehicle, strikes another, and causes a crash or an incident, you can be held responsible," Manyisha said.

If you can avoid traveling, that's the best option.

Early data shows last winter in Pennsylvania, three people died and 55 were injured in more than 150 crashes on snowy, slushy, or ice-covered roadways due to aggressive driving like speeding.

Ben DeVore is the Allegheny County maintenance manager.

"If you're out there in those dangerous conditions, you're putting yourself at risk. You're also putting other motorists at risk," DeVore said.

DeVore said they're all set for whatever comes our way, having been planning since the summer, taking inventory, and doing necessary repairs and upgrades.

Staffing-wise, they're good and are in the process of training. As for salt, you don't have to worry; PennDOT has plenty and already started making brine.

Once that storm comes, DeVore urges everyone to stay patient.

"We do always focus on keeping the roadway passable. That doesn't mean that the roadway is going to be clear of snow at all times," DeVore said.

For details on road and weather conditions and plow status, you can visit 511PA.com.