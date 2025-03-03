PennDOT shuts down I-579 HOV lane from Veterans Bridge to I-279 due to crack in concrete pier

HOV lane closed from Veterans Bridge to I-279 due to crack in concrete support

PennDOT has shut down the HOV lane from the Veterans Bridge onto I-279 in Pittsburgh after discovering a crack in one of the concrete piers that supports the bridge ramp.

What was a small crack worth watching during the last inspection became a much bigger issue when a new inspection on Friday prompted immediate concerns.

Seeing small cracks near the top of support beams where salt water leaks onto support structures isn't that unusual and usually aren't that serious, but this time it is.

PennDOT District 11 Executive Jason Zang says crews discovered a long, vertical crack in the pier column itself, which isn't an area where cracks are typically discovered.

Zang says PennDOT decided to close the HOV lane that the column supports as a precaution while crews peeled away some of the surface concrete to get a better look.

"We are still in investigation mode, exploratory mode," Zang said. "We don't know just what the fix is going to be. It could be a replacement of the whole pier."

The bridge piers are part of I-279 and I-579 that opened in 1989.

Zang says that PennDOT is looking at a number of others piers but says they're not seeking cracks on others like the one that was discovered on the Veterans Bridge.

PennDOT spent the weekend in inspection mode and Zang says that they took several core samples from the cracked pier.

"We're finding good concrete in the center, like towards the center of the pier, so we feel good that it's safe," Zang said. "We're just, at this point, just determining what is going to be the extent of the repair."

Whatever the case, the northbound lanes of Rt. 28 are going to be restricted with one lane outbound while crews are working. The closed off lane will be from the exit to I-279 northbound and to East Ohio Street.

Zang says that when crews aren't working on the pier, PennDOT plans to get two lanes open on Rt. 28 northbound.

As for the Parkway North, Zang says the traffic impact should be minimal, if at all.

However, with the HOV lane closed, look for the main line from Perrysville into the city of Pittsburgh to be a little more congested in the mornings and afternoons. PennDOT hopes to reopen that part of the HOV lane, but Zang isn't sure how soon it'll be.

The timeframe on repairs is unknown until crews can figure out if the pier can be repaired or if needs to be replaced. Replacement is complicated, very involved, and could take months.