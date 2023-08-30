PennDOT, state police reminding drivers to drive sober or get pulled over this holiday weekend

Officials remind people not to drink and drive ahead of Labor Day weekend

Officials remind people not to drink and drive ahead of Labor Day weekend

Officials remind people not to drink and drive ahead of Labor Day weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the Labor Day holiday just around the corner, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police want to remind drivers to be responsible on the roads and don't drive while impaired.

Labor Day marks for many the end of summer and traditionally, people like to celebrate, but both PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police want to stress to everyone to please be responsible when getting behind the wheel this weekend.

During the holiday weekend, which runs from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, local and state law enforcement will be out on the roads targeting impaired drives.

Motorists found driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher will be arrested.

A .08% BAC is roughly four to five average drinks, but that does not take into account all the various factors that contribute to how a person processes alcohol.

Officials warn people to be responsible when consuming any substance before getting on the road this holiday and they say to plan ahead.

Planning ahead means things like designating a sober driver or walker. There is also arranging for alternative transportation to and from an event with things like Lyft or Uber.

The last thing you want is to become a statistic.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, last year's Labor Day weekend saw 648 vehicle crashes across PA with six fatalities and 180 injuries.

Four of the six fatal crashes cited alcohol as a factor in the crash.

State troopers also made 515 DUI arrests and issued over 23,000 citations during the long holiday weekend last year and this year they would like to see that number greatly decreased.

So remember, have fun this weekend, but think before you drink and plan before you go.

That way, you keep yourself and others safe this holiday weekend.