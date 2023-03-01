PennDOT starting more construction work along S-bends stretch of I-79

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Now that PennDOT has gotten the I-79 construction zone north of the Neville Island Bridge sorted out, it's time to drop the next shoe.

The next project along the interstate starts next week, and this time it'll be taking place south of the bridge.

KDKA's John Shumway is here to fill you in on what's coming next.

It's another southbound expresslane crossover, which will start just after crossing the Ohio River.

No sooner will you get out of the crossover from Franklin Park to the Neville Island Bridge and cross the river, and you'll find yourself with another crossover.

"We'll be implementing another crossover, similar to the one that we have on the northern section," said Jason Zang, P.E., PennDOT Dist. 11, Assistant Executive Construction.

Work begins next week to build the crossovers.

"Again another southbound crossover, where the left lane will go into an express lane and the right lane will stay in a local lane," Zang said.

That expresslane will be in the northbound lanes.

"It goes all the way through the s-bends to around the Route 60 interchange.

The work they're planning couldn't be done overnights or on the weekend.

"We need several months (each year) where we're going to be demolishing large portions of the bridges and replacing them," Zang said.

"That's actually a three year project," Zang said.. "The contractor is looking to accelerate and try to get it done in two, but contractually they they have till 2025 to get it done."

To be clear, this is not to straighten out the s-bends.

"There's a large, large mountain that you have to get through. So that would be a very significant project. It's really not a big priority for us right now," Zang said.

The priorities right now are bridges in need of repair.

The bottom line is that drivers along I-79 are going to have two construction zones to deal with.

Both zones will be in the southbound lanes and both will have 45 mph speed limits.

The crossover north of the river is just this year, while the one south of the river is going to be during the construction season for three years.