PennDOT plans multi-million-dollar Route 66 project to improve safety through Westmoreland County

PennDOT is a few months away from beginning a multi-million dollar project to improve a large section of Route 66 from Delmont to Washington Township in Westmoreland County, including the Route 66-Route 356 intersection.

The intersection has become a problem area over the last several years, according to a local business owner, who has seen nearly two dozen crashes happen there.

"There's at least a couple calls to 911 from here every couple months or so," Cameron Suhadolnik said, co-owner of Tailspin Hobbies.

His store is a hobbyist hotspot that has drawn in customers for years, but unfortunately, it's also drawn in cars that were never meant to stop there.

"The whole entire car was inside this building," Suhadolnik said, recalling another incident.

He said in November 2022, a Kia blasted right through the side of the building coming off of Route 356. Luckily, he said they had closed the store an hour before the crash happened, and no one was injured.

PennDOT said 22 crashes have been reported on Route 66-Route 356 between 2020 and 2024, resulting in 13 injuries.

Suhadolnik said he believes speed is a factor in the crashes.

"It shakes things on the inside of the building here, and they're going way over the speed limit most of the time," Suhadolnik said. "A lot of my customers have almost gotten hit coming in here."

PennDOT has announced it plans to realign the intersection in front of the store into a "T" design controlled by a traffic light.

"We are putting the turn lane in to minimize crashes at that intersection," a PennDOT spokesperson told KDKA-TV. "These improvements are intended to enhance safety."

The estimated $10-15 million project will also include updating the drainage guide rail, pavement markings, and signage.

In addition, according to PennDOT's website, "The scope of work will consist of milling and resurfacing Route 66 within the project limits. The traffic signals at Route 66-Manor Road and Route 66-Pittsburgh Street will be replaced, as well as the ADA ramps. In addition, a new sidewalk will be installed, including sidewalk lighting and landscaping on the western side of Route 66 between Stotler Road and Pittsburgh Street."

Suhadolnik said he's hopeful that the upgrades will improve safety for both drivers and those coming to his store.

"I believe it can help. I mean, it's definitely gonna slow down the one side, the 66 side of the route. [Route] 356 is likely going to remain the same as what it looks like from the drawings and stuff," Suhadolnik said.

The project is expected to begin this summer and last through the fall of 2027.