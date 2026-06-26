PRT encourages Pittsburghers to utilize public transit during Parkway East closure, "We are here for you."

As Pittsburgh prepares for the major closure of the Parkway East next month, as the Commercial Street Bridge gets replaced, Pittsburgh Regional Transit is encouraging people to consider using public transit to cut down on traffic.

It's no secret that congestion will be heavy when the Parkway East shuts down for three weeks, but PRT believes that it can be a solution. Part of the reason is having the upper hand thanks to the East Busway in Wilkinsburg.

"On the east side, it flows back and forth," explained Law Bey, a rider who utilizes the East Busway.

That's exactly what PRT is hoping for during the closure.

"We have the busway, and a lot of ways we can get you around all the traffic," said Katharine Kelleman, PRT CEO. "Most importantly, if you are not driving, you are not the traffic yourself."

While being helpful, PRT said there still will be congestion and delays since buses will themselves still have to follow the same detours.

"It's going to be difficult, but if the schedule is sent out ahead of time, it'll be good," said Naeem Comuno.

Overall, the recommendations from PRT are to get on a bus at a stop closest to your home, rather than traveling closer to downtown for a stop, which will reduce traffic. They also said to try to use the Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway, which has several park-and-ride lots available for the bus-only roadway.

"We are taking additional steps to make things faster," Kelleman said. "We will temporarily suspend construction on PRT x University Line, which means all that fun traffic in Oakland will take a temporary pause."

The park-and-ride locations that offer access to the busway are located at Alpine Village, Monroeville Mall, Beulah Presbyterian Church, and Wilkinsburg. If those are full, the Duquesne park-and-ride is recommended next.

"Please plan ahead, avoid traveling if you don't have to, and if you do, we are here for you," Kelleman said.

The Parkway East will close on July 10 and remain closed until August 3.