PennDOT reminding residents of REAL ID deadline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The clock is ticking for people to get a REAL ID.

The REAL ID will be mandatory to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.

If you want to fly and don't have a passport, you'll need to get a REAL ID.

The first step is to check PennDOT's website to see what you need to take to the driver's license center.

"In some cases, you may have to secure a duplicate birth certificate or social security card. So, it's important that you check the website and make sure to bring the documents necessary to secure the REAL ID," says PennDOT secretary Mike Carroll.

States have until May 25, 2025, to comply.

In Pennsylvania, there's a one-time fee of $30, plus a license renewal fee.