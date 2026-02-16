PennDOT crews hit Pittsburgh-area roadways to fill problematic potholes

Long before daffodils signal the start of spring, there's another sure sign of the impending weather change in Pittsburgh: potholes.

PennDOT crews hit the road on Monday to try to fill at least some of the bigger potholes that have opened up during this recent thaw.

And while filling some may help, experts agree the worst is yet to come.

Some parts of Route 65 looked more like an artillery range, with rim-bending, tire-tearing, and suspension-slaughtering potholes blossoming from the black top.

"The potholes are bigger than they've been in years," said Domenic Luciano with Lifetime Autoworks.

Luciano knows firsthand.

"They can bend parts, they can break parts off."

He and his staff have been busy fixing those potholes that have been chewed up.

"We always see an influx of business because of what's out there," he added.

"Right now, we have a few crews patching potholes," said Ben DeVore, Allegheny County maintenance manager for PennDOT.

To include a place that's become a nightmare for tires: Bigelow Boulevard. PennDOT crews tried their best to throw down some soft patch and hope for the best.

"The biggest challenge to patching potholes is that the ground is still wet. Any cold patch we put in is going to still be subject to that freeze-thaw cycle. It's going to be a challenge to get that stuff to stick. We just got to keep after it," DeVore added.

There are still weeks to go before the freeze-thaw cycle fades into the consistent warmth of spring.

If you want to report a problematic pothole, DeVore has offered some guidance.

"Call 1-800-FIX-ROAD, and you can also use our customer care center on PennDOT's website."