When is PennDOT's construction season going to wrap up? Here's an update on some major roadwork projects

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- If you've been wondering when PennDOT's construction season is going to end, there is some light at the end of the tunnel coming on some of the biggest projects in our area.

More lane closures will be in effect this weekend throughout the Pittsburgh area, but there is good news surrounding at least one of the three big projects going on.

Interstate 79

Roadwork along Interstate 79 stretching from the Parkway West to the Ohio River is nearly complete.

PennDOT says they'll be taking highway traffic down to a single lane starting on Friday night so that they can mill and pave the whole stretch of road from Neville Island to Route 60.

The lane restriction will be lifted by Monday morning, but will be put back in place the following weekend.

"If it doesn't rain and we get all our paving in, we're going to be pretty much done," said Doug Thompson.

The Parkway East

The discomfort and headaches that come with driving on the Parkway East are expected to last a little bit longer.

Traffic is going to be reduced to a single lane this weekend from Rodi Road to Monroeville.

PennDOT says it's likely going to need to be working every weekend through Thanksgiving, as long as the weather cooperates.

Once that time comes, crews will take a break for the winter and will be done working in that area until early spring.

McKnight Road

Work on the busy North Hills roadway is rolling along.

The outside lanes of McKnight Road are undergoing drainage rehab and the work is expected to finish in the northbound direction before the winter break around Thanksgiving.

PennDOT says that will leave them one lane left to pave next year in each direction and some drainage work in the southbound far right lane.

Crews will still have some work to do on the bridge over Babcock Boulevard that will likely extend into the spring.

McKnight Road's work should be wrapped up by next summer.