Road construction projects set to pick back up this weekend throughout the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Road crews around the Pittsburgh area are going to be back at it with a vengeance this weekend after taking off last weekend for Labor Day.

No fewer than four major roads are going to feel the construction pinch and KDKA's John Shumway is here with what you need to know.

The Parkway East near the Birmingham Bridge

Starting tonight at 9 p.m., the inbound lanes of I-376 will be reduced down to a single lane from the area approaching the Birmingham Bridge to just beyond the bridge.

The ramp to the northbound Boulevard of the Allies will also be closed.

The lane restriction will be lifted by Monday morning.

Route 51 in Jefferson Hills

A short stretch of the roadway beneath the Mon-Fayette Expressway is shutting down for another weekend.

The road will be closed from Peters Creek Road to Worthington Avenue starting at 10 p.m. tonight.

A short stretch of Route 51 in Jefferson Hills is being shut down this weekend so that crews can install beams on the Mon-Fayette Expressway. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill

The PA Turnpike Commission is shutting down the road so that more bridge beams can be placed on the expressway high above Rt. 51.

The marked detour is 15 miles long, but there is an easier route, as long as you're not driving a truck.

Interstate 79 from the Ohio River to Crafton

The seemingly endless project is about done for the year.

The northbound express lane in the southbound lanes of I-79 is closing tonight at 7 p.m.

By the end of the weekend, the crossovers will be gone and the restrictions will be lifted.

Once the restrictions are lifted, I-79 will be back to its normal configuration with two lanes in each direction.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike ramps at the Beaver Valley exit

While the weekend projects will be wrapping up by Monday morning, another will just be getting started.

Starting on Sunday night, the Pa. Turnpike's westbound on-ramps and off-ramps at the Beaver Valley exit will be closing for a week of construction.

The posted detour will direct drivers to use the New Castle exit, Fairline Boulevard, Rt. 351 to Koppel, and Rt. 18, and then the opposite direction if you're wanting to go west on the Turnpike.

Will tonight's rain impact the projects?

The rain might slow things a bit, but all of the projects are expected to have enough dry time to get their work done.

Things should be back to normal for the first three projects by Monday.