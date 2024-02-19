McKnight Road work getting underway today after multiple delays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A massive construction project is finally getting underway today along one of the busiest roads in the North Hills.

McKnight Road can already be challenging in ideal conditions and this construction project will bring lane restrictions and possible headaches.

Work is expected to get underway at 9 a.m.

You can expect to see road crews and single-lane restrictions from the Babcock/Evergreen interchange to the McKnight/Perrymont intersection.

The twice-delayed project is costing around $25 million and will include pipe and drainage cleaning, bridge preservation, milling and paving, new signage, and pavement markings.

It's been about 15 years since McKnight Road underwent a major project like this -- and it also comes as a time that PRT is making its regularly-scheduled service changes, with some being impacted along McKnight.

The inbound and outbound stops at McKnight and Stevens Drive and Brookview Lane have been eliminated.

You're asked to use Nelson Run Road and Babcock Boulevard.

The work will be done daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through early summertime.