PennDOT offers REAL ID Days to help Pennsylvania drivers obtain the new form of identification

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced its new REAL ID Days throughout Pennsylvania to help drivers obtain this form of identification by the May 7 deadline.

"PennDOT is committed to making it as convenient as possible for Pennsylvanians to obtain a REAL ID if they want one," said Kara Templeton, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services.

Each event will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Mondays at different locations around Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh. The first event will be on February 24 at the Bensalem, Butler, Lehighton, Lebanon, Easton and Washington Driver License Centers.

"Because we're seeing an increase in demand, we decided to offer our REAL ID Days as a way to ensure we are meeting the needs of the public and providing them with the best possible customer service."

According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, by May 7, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID license or photo ID card or another form of federally-acceptable identification to board a domestical commercial flight, enter a federal building and enter a military installation that requires an ID.

REAL ID Days will be on Mondays while the license centers are closed, but drivers can still obtain them during normal business hours.

For more information about REAL ID's and REAL ID Days visit the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania website.