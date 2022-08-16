PennDOT offering second chances to drivers facing suspension

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - PennDOT is giving some drivers facing suspension a second chance to keep their license.

PennDOT's said some drivers facing suspension because of an accumulation of points on their driving records or a conviction of excessive speeding will get a chance of "redemption" in its newly-instituted Driver Improvement School.

"This new training program offers people whose driving privileges are in jeopardy a chance to avoid losing their license," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian in a press release. "For many, losing the ability to legally operate a motor vehicle means not just a loss of mobility, but a loss of income and independence as well."

After drivers attend a departmental hearing, it'll be decided whether a 15-day suspension or the six-hour course would be most beneficial.

Those who complete the course will avoid suspension but those who don't show up or meet the requirements will have their license suspended for 60 days.

For more information on the Driver Improvement School, click here.