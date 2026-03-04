"Operation Sober Shamrock" targets impaired drivers ahead of St. Patrick's Day

It's the start of March, which means Saint Patrick's Day celebrations are right around the corner. Soon, parades, parties, and plenty of green will take over communities across the state.

But police say this year, green is the only color they want people to see.

With festivities ramping up, safety officials are warning drivers not to get behind the wheel while impaired. Law enforcement agencies across Pennsylvania are launching "Operation Sober Shamrock," a coordinated DUI enforcement effort that begins Thursday and runs through March 17.

Safety officials say the consequences of driving under the influence can be life-changing.

"Think to yourself, are you willing to be that person that took someone's life?" said Yasmeen Manyisha, PennDOT District 11 safety press officer.

According to state data, last St. Patrick's Day alone, there were 24 alcohol-related crashes and 13 drug-related crashes.

The enforcement campaign involves roving DUI patrols across the region. That means officers won't just be waiting at checkpoints; they'll actively be looking for impaired drivers.

"Proactively looking for signs of impaired drivers, so they can be removed from our roadways before they can cause harm," said Cathy Tress, regional DUI program administrator with the Pennsylvania DUI Association.

Police say the warning signs of impairment can be obvious or subtle.

"Swerving, speeding, they're going to see even slower driving than the speed limit. There are all kinds of clues they'll be looking for," said Castle Shannon Police Chief Ken Truver.

"The message is don't go drink and drive. Don't go out this weekend, the police will be looking for you," said Truver.

Safety officials say planning is critical.

"Make sure that plan involves a sober driver, someone who has had nothing to drink, rideshare, a bus, public transportation in your area, whatever it is, make that plan and stick to that plan," said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs with AAA.

With St. Patrick's Day celebrations expected to draw large crowds, authorities say there are no excuses for impaired driving.