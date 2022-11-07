PennDOT opens voting for Paint the Plow program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PennDOT's District 11 is gearing up for the winter season by opening voting for its Paint the Plow program!

High school students from Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties decorated 11 plows based on the statewide theme of "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice."

Students from Beaver Falls, East Allegheny, Freedom Area, Hopewell, Montour, Neshannock, New Brighton, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Shenango, Upper St. Clair, and Woodland Hills high schools participated.

Now it's your turn to vote on your favorite. Click here to get a look at the entries and vote for your favorite.

You can cast your vote for the Fan Favorite through Sunday, Nov. 13.