PennDOT prepares for summer construction season on several major Pittsburgh area roadways

PennDOT has just announced its construction plans for the 2025 season, and a couple of those projects are noteworthy.

PennDOT District 11 is investing $537 million into the roadways this year and that includes 43 bridges and 551 miles of roadway.

Two of the major projects for drivers will be the Route 22/30 interchange over the Parkway West and along I-79 at the Route 910 Wexford interchange.

For the 22/30 project in Robinson Township, which will kick off this winter, and in a nutshell, the existing, partial cloverleaf interchange will be reconfigured into a diverging diamond interchange.

PennDOT said that should improve safety and traffic flow.

"We're going to build two new structures adjacent to the existing one on 22/30," said Doug Seeley, the Assistant District Executive for Design. "One of the main reasons is to improve safety for the interchange for anyone who travels the Parkway West toward the airport."

The work at the Wexford interchange of I-79 is also designed to ease traffic congestion.

"We're building two new flyover ramps over I-79," explained District Executive Jason Zang. "So, significant improvements to this interchange get to work."

That work is expected to begin this summer.

Across District 11, Beaver County will bid out 12 projects, Lawrence County will have three projects, and Allegheny County will have a whopping 42.

Another key project launching this spring is the Route 28 wrong-way detection system.

"All the latest technology that exists in the world to detect wrong-way drivers," Zang explained. "Cameras, detectors, flashing lights, beacons, you name it, everything we can throw out there."

Meanwhile, ongoing projects will bring impacts this weekend on Route 51 and McKnight Road.

"We are going to have a crossover there on McKnight Road," explained Doug Thompson, Assistant District Executive for Construction. "We will cross all traffic into the northbound lanes, and we will be working on the southbound side of the bridge. On Route 51, starting this weekend, we will be instituting single-lane restrictions, and that'll be in place throughout the summer."

All the information on the projects can be found on PennDOT's website at this link.