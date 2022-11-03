Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for missing Penn Township man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A search is underway for a Westmoreland County man who vanished earlier this week.

Nelson Lynch left his office in Pittsburgh on Tuesday around 3 p.m. and never made it back to his home in Penn Township.

He also did not return to work on Wednesday.

nelson-lynch.png
(Image Provided)

Lynch drives a 2008 Kia sedan that is beige with a black hood. He also has a scar on the left side of his chin.

If you've seen him, you are urged to call 911.

