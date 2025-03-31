Penn State Men's Ice Hockey Team heads to first Frozen Four in program history

For the first time since joining the NCAA Division I ranks, the Penn State Nittany Lions Men's Ice Hockey team will head to the hockey version of the Final Four, the Frozen Four.

On Sunday night, the Nittany Lions advanced to the Frozen Four thanks to an overtime winner from Matt DiMarsico, who gave them a 3-2 victory over the UConn Huskies.

Since being designated a Division I program in the 2012-13 season, Penn State has made four appearances in the NCAA Tournament: 2017, 2018, 2023, and this year, 2025. They've won the Big Ten tournament just once in 2018 and took home the Big Ten regular season crown in 2020.

In the 2022-23 season, the Nittany Lions came close to finding their way to the Frozen Four, but ultimately lost to Michigan 2-1 in overtime.

Now, for Penn State, it's been an underdog story in the NCAA Tournament thus far.

Unlike basketball, instead of 64 teams making the tournament, 16 teams made the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament, and Penn State started in their region as a four seed, the lowest possible seed.

In the first round, they took on top-seeded Maine, one of the best teams in the country, compiling a 24-7-6 record throughout the season. Despite Maine jumping out to an early 1-0 lead, Penn State took control just minutes later and never looked back.

They would score four unanswered goals and snag a 5-1 victory over Maine, giving them a date with second-seeded UConn Huskies.

The Huskies had a similar record to the Nittany Lions this past season, going 22-11-4, while Penn State posted a 20-13-4 record.

Just like their first-round matchup against Maine, Penn State would fall behind early, but answer back in the first period, tying the game 1-1. UConn would once again take the lead in the second, but less than a minute later, Penn State responded.

No team would get on the board in the third period, but then, Pittsburgh native Matt DiMarsico caught a slick behind-the-back pass from Charlie Cerrato and buried it to put the program in the Frozen Four.

They'll face off against a formidable Boston University team on April 10 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals with a chance to go to the 2025 NCAA Division I National Championship.

Powered By Pittsburgh - Penn State players "hailing" from the 412

As the program prepares for its first appearance in the Frozen Four, they've received a lot of help from Pittsburgh natives.

According to their NCAA roster, they have six Pittsburgh natives as well as one player from Johnstown.

From Pittsburgh are defenseman Carter Schade (Jr.); forwards Alex Servagno (Jr.), Matt DiMarsico (Soph.), Dane Dowiak (Soph.), Braedon Ford (Fr.); and goaltender John Seifarth (Jr.).

DiMarsico, the sophomore forward from Pittsburgh and overtime hero, is fourth in the team in overall points with 32 in 38 games and is second on the club in goals with 17. He's also tied for the team lead in game-winning goals with four.

The sophomore forward Dowiak recorded 20 points in 39 games, scoring 12 goals.

While the lion's share of starts in net has gone to Arsenii Sergeev, junior goaltender Seifarth appeared in six games, recording a 3-2 record and a .918 save-percentage.