Adidas to become Penn State's official athletic department apparel partner

Penn State has announced that it will switch from Nike to Adidas as the university's official athletic department apparel partner.

The new, 10-year partnership will take effect on July 1, 2026. Nike had been Penn State's official supplier since 1993.

The agreement will see Adidas become the official footwear, uniform, apparel and sideline partner of the Nittany Lions, according to a press release from the university.

"Penn State Athletics has been blessed with incredible partners throughout our history, but today, we step into a bold new era," said Patrick Kraft, vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Penn State University. "From the field to the court, the mat to the pitch, this partnership goes far beyond uniforms; it is unlike anything else in the marketplace. Adidas is making an unprecedented commitment to Penn State: delivering record investment in our department, groundbreaking NIL and marketing opportunities, and access to technology and innovation that no other program can match."

"Adidas is committed to partnering with universities like Penn State that possess rich tradition and championship potential in equal measure. We see this new agreement as a unique opportunity for us to help shape the next chapter of Penn State Athletics while staying true to everything that makes the Nittany Lions an iconic brand," said John Miller, Adidas president for North America.

Leading up to the start of the partnership, Penn State says it will "be prioritizing high-impact NIL agreements and brand marketing campaigns for student-athletes across all 31 sports."

"We are excited to partner with Penn State to equip all 800-plus Nittany Lion student-athletes with top-of-the-line products and industry-leading NIL opportunities. They'll join Adidas' robust roster of athlete partners, including Penn State alums Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter, who've seen firsthand our commitment to realizing their aspirations both on and off the field," said Chris McGuire, Adidas vice president of sports marketing for North America.

Once the partnership begins, more than 800 Penn State student-athletes will be eligible to join Adidas' NIL Ambassador Network, which allows athletes at Adidas-partnered Division I schools to profit from their name, image and likeness.