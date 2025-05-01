1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Penn Hills

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Penn Hills on Thursday.

Allegheny County police said first responders were called to Topaz Drive shortly after 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they got there, first responders found a man dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police didn't release any details on suspects or potential charges, but said, "all individuals are accounted for."

The Allegheny County police's homicide unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.