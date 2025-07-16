Watch CBS News
Penn Hills Shop 'n Save closing its doors after 34 years

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The Shop 'n Save grocery store in Penn Hills is closing its doors after more than three decades in business. 

The Hartley family, which operates Shop 'n Save stores in Penn Hills and Plum, says the decision to close the store was not one they made lightly. 

"This store has been a part of so many family traditions, grocery trips, holiday meals, and neighborhood conversations," the family said. "We're thankful to our loyal customers and dedicated team members who have supported us over the past 34 years."

screenshot-2025-07-16-014034.png
The Penn Hills Shop 'n Save is closing its doors after 34 years in business.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The family says they'll start a clearance sale on Thursday and will be keeping their regular business hours for the time being. 

Anyone who has Shop 'n Save gift cards will be able to redeem them at other locations, including the Holiday Park store in Plum that the family operates and says will remain open. 

"Thank you for 34 incredible years," the family said. 

A final closing date hasn't been announced.  

