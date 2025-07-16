Penn Hills Shop 'n Save closing its doors after 34 years

The Shop 'n Save grocery store in Penn Hills is closing its doors after more than three decades in business.

The Hartley family, which operates Shop 'n Save stores in Penn Hills and Plum, says the decision to close the store was not one they made lightly.

"This store has been a part of so many family traditions, grocery trips, holiday meals, and neighborhood conversations," the family said. "We're thankful to our loyal customers and dedicated team members who have supported us over the past 34 years."

The Penn Hills Shop 'n Save is closing its doors after 34 years in business. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The family says they'll start a clearance sale on Thursday and will be keeping their regular business hours for the time being.

Anyone who has Shop 'n Save gift cards will be able to redeem them at other locations, including the Holiday Park store in Plum that the family operates and says will remain open.

"Thank you for 34 incredible years," the family said.

A final closing date hasn't been announced.