Penn Hills School District teachers vote to authorize potential strike

Teachers in the Penn Hills School District voted on Thursday night in favor of authorizing a strike. Now, that doesn't mean that they will go on strike, but rather, it gives them the ability to call for one if the union leaders feel it is best.

"I'm very surprised, but I can empathize and understand with our educators because they are more than educators, they are mental health workers, they are social workers," said Qiana Buckner a parent in the district.

Buckner is running for school board and said this is the right time for teachers to take action.

"June is coming back around again in less than six months and they need a contract," she said.

In a statement, the district administration said they hope to quickly reach an agreement, saying in part, "We know this situation can be concerning, especially since it comes in the middle of the school year."

Buckner said she won't be upset her two sons won't get an education if the teachers do strike.

"Absolutely not, we are the village and it takes more than just the teachers in the classroom to educate our students so we have to be supportive," she said. "We have to come to a happy medium, whatever that means for us as parents being involved."

The district said they have offered to make changes to employee healthcare, saying it would save half a million dollars per year while matching current benefits.

The union called the proposal a challenge as they worked toward an agreement, but the teachers have been without a contract since June.

"I don't know what the teachers are looking for but I can say from what we've been hearing from our district and our leaders, we are no longer in a deficit, we are in a surplus," Buckner said.

The union said they aren't making outrageous demands and they are within the financial capability of the district. Meanwhile, the district said the union asked for a 10 percent annual salary increase when the district has already offered $3 million in raises over four years - noting that the district already has a relatively high property tax rate.

"Our proposals have reflected a strong commitment to competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, and the continued success of our students," the school's administration's statement continued. "Despite these efforts, PHEA leadership has chosen to move toward a strike, increasing the potential for disruptions to our students, families, and the broader community."

"Hoping we can come to a happy medium, hope that because we need our teachers," Buckner said.