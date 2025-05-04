Penn Hills police investigating after vehicle crashes into bank on Saltsburg Road

Penn Hills police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Citizens Bank branch in the 6100 block of Saltsburg Road.

First responders were alerted just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle accident with injuries and another vehicle into a structure.

Penn Hills police arrived on the scene and reported that a vehicle had gone into the front of the bank and was on fire. Firefighters responded and saw no visible fire, but steam coming from the vehicle's radiator.

EMS personnel also checked for injuries with the driver of the other vehicle involved.

Investigators claim that after the vehicle struck the building, the driver of that vehicle fled the scene on foot.

It was not known as of Sunday morning whether the driver of the crashed vehicle had been apprehended. An investigation is ongoing.