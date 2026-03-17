Mother now charged with homicide in death of 3-year-old son in Penn Hills

A mother from Penn Hills is now charged with homicide in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son.

Last week, Lagomau Malu and Adam Chirico were charged in connection with the death of their 3-year-old son, Devin Goodson.

The couple were arrested and charged after the young boy died at the hospital after he was found unresponsive on Wednesday.

Allegheny County Police said Monday that after consulting with the medical examiner's office and the district attorney's office, Malu has now been charged with criminal homicide.

Police said that Malu admitted to hitting her son multiple times in the head and kneeled on his chest because he wet the bed. He died the next day.

A forensic pathologist found the child died of a head injury and ruled his death a homicide.

Malu and Chirico were both denied bail and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Preliminary healings for the two individuals are scheduled for later this month.

A neighbor who lives close by the home said that she was shocked to learn about the case.

"It was scary," she said. "It was very, very scary. It's strange. I've lived here over 20-something years now, and nothing like this has ever happened. I was just praying for them, praying everything was okay. It was not a good sight to see. It was like they were carrying a dummy or something. He was not responsive at all."