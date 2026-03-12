Penn Hills mother charged in connection with her 3-year-old son's death

A Penn Hills mother has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son who died Wednesday.

Allegheny County Police said late Wednesday that Lagomau Malu, 23. was charged in connection with the death of a child that detectives were called to investigate.

Police said that county dispatchers were notified of a 3-year-old boy who wasn't breathing along Dorothy Drive in Penn Hills around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 3-year-old boy as Devin Goodson.

Police said that detectives called to investigate the child's death were made aware by hospital staff that the boy showed what police called "obvious signs of physical abuse, including multiple healing and active bone fractures."

According to court paperwork, detectives said they interviewed witnesses and determined that Malu was responsible for physically abusing the child on multiple occasions.

During an interview with detectives at Allegheny County Police Headquarters on Wednesday, Malu admitted to police that she had hit the child in the face the prior night because he wet the bed and his underwear.

Malu also told police that she used wooden drumsticks to hit the child and described previously hitting the child, not stopping until her hand hurt.

Police said that Malu was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to be arraigned on multiple felony charges including aggravated assault, child endangerment, and reckless endangerment.

According to court records, Malu is awaiting a preliminary hearing on the charges.