Three people taken to the hospital, one arrested after early morning crash in Penn Hills

The Penn Hills Number 7 Volunteer Fire Company responded to a two-vehicle crash on Verona Road on Saturday morning.

According to the information posted to the fire company's Facebook page, the crash happened just after 2 a.m., and when they arrived on the scene, they found one vehicle had ended up on its roof as a result of the impact.

Penn Hills No.7 VFC/Facebook

As they processed the crash, three people had to be taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, but they said that the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Penn Hills police took one of the drivers into custody for suspicion of DUI.

Now, Penn Hills Police are investigating the cause of the crash.