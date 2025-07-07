Man dies in Penn Hills shooting one day after 1 killed and 1 injured in another shooting

A man is dead after a second shooting in as many days in Penn Hills.

In a news release on Monday, the Allegheny County Police Department said officers were called to the 11000 block of Frankstown Road around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, first responders found a man shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, county police said.

The news release said the police's preliminary investigation found the victim walked into a business near the intersection of Frankstown and Duff roads. The man was then fatally shot after an argument between him and the business owners, authorities said.

First responders found the shooting victim behind another business in the area, according to Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa. The shooting happened at a car detailing shop, police told KDKA. No other information was released, and it was not immediately known if there were any suspects or arrests.

Police said Monday's deadly shooting appears to be unrelated to the shooting Sunday night along Frankstown Road near the intersection with McCutcheon Lane, where one woman was killed and another woman was injured.

Detectives are investigating both shootings. Allegheny County police said anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.